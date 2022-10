Arman-e Melli:

Rishi Sunak set to become UK's PM

JCPOA revival rarely possible

Asia:

Indian Rishi Sunak to become UK's new PM

Ebtekar:

Indian national to take office as PM in Britain

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Iran achieves many achievements in all fields

Iran:

Iran hosts 50 new agencies at OANA summit

Javan:

Gen. Bahgheri to EU: Seize my assets to buy coal for your citizens

Kayhan:

Fear of Iran's scientific progress reason behind recent riots

