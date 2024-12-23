Iranian girls shine at 2024 Asian weightlifting C'ships

Reyhaneh Karimi and Hanieh Sharifi both took the podium in the 71 kg category on Sunday evening.

Karimi won all three bronze medals in the 71 kg category of the Asian Junior and Youth Championships by lifting 91 kg in the single jerk and 120 kg in the double jerks, with a total weight limit of 211 kg.

She also tried to win the double snatch gold by lifting 131 kg in the final two lifts but failed.

In this category, Sharifi, who had won the Asian Junior Championship, came fourth in the youth age group with a total weight limit of 200 kg.

Earlier, Maryam Keshtkar claimed a bronze medal in the 59 kg weight category by lifting 94 kg in the clean and jerk. She also lifted 67 kg in the snatch category, finishing the tournament in fifth place with a total lift of 161 kg.

The 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships are taking place in Doha, Qatar, from December 19 to 25.

