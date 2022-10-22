Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 22

Arman-e Melli

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

EU turns back to negotiation on revival of anti-Iran sanctions

Iran needs to invest $100bn in order to reach 5% economic growth

Asia

Iran U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion in world

Abrar

Iranians advised refraining from travelling to Ukraine

US says not concentrates on nuclear deal (JCPOA)

Tehran reacts to new sanctions imposed by Canada against Iranian media outlets

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Turkey receives discount on export of Iran’s petrochemicals

Connection of 40 villages to IT, communications services for first time

Atrak

Opening transit doors of Iran with Central Asian states

Akhbar-e Sanat

Iran warns against any change at borders

Iran’s oil export jumps despite sanctions

Bitter experience of inflation not repeated: CBI governor

Azarbaijan

Imports of 186 ships loaded with basic goods into country in H1

Eskenas

Iran considers change in geopolitics of Caucasus region as its red line: Amir-Abdollahian

