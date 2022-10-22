Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 22

Arman-e Melli
EU imposes new sanctions against Iran
EU turns back to negotiation on revival of anti-Iran sanctions
Iran needs to invest $100bn in order to reach 5% economic growth
Asia
Iran U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion in world
Abrar
Iranians advised refraining from travelling to Ukraine
US says not concentrates on nuclear deal (JCPOA)
Tehran reacts to new sanctions imposed by Canada against Iranian media outlets
Abrar-e Eghtesadi
Turkey receives discount on export of Iran’s petrochemicals
Connection of 40 villages to IT, communications services for first time
Atrak
Opening transit doors of Iran with Central Asian states
Akhbar-e Sanat
Iran warns against any change at borders
Iran’s oil export jumps despite sanctions
Bitter experience of inflation not repeated: CBI governor
Azarbaijan
Imports of 186 ships loaded with basic goods into country in H1
Eskenas
Iran considers change in geopolitics of Caucasus region as its red line: Amir-Abdollahian
MA/
Your Comment