Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 16

Arman-e Emrooz:
Europe sanctions against Iran symbolic
Arman-e Melli:
Europeans hope for revival of JCPOA
Aftab:
AEOI spox.: Iranians to hear good news in radio drugs field
Ebtekar:
Iran-Europe tie on path of crisis
Etela'at:
Iran not land of velvet coup, Iran FM says
Raeisi: Cultural infrastructures in Iran must be revised, updated
Iran:
Iran President calls on elite to coop. in revising cultural reconstruction
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran FM: Tehran not armed any sides involved in Ukraine war
RHM/
Your Comment