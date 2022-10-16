  1. Iran
Oct 16, 2022, 8:45 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 16

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 16.

Arman-e Emrooz:

Europe sanctions against Iran symbolic

Arman-e Melli:

Europeans hope for revival of JCPOA

Aftab:

AEOI spox.: Iranians to hear good news in radio drugs field

Ebtekar:

Iran-Europe tie on path of crisis

Etela'at:

Iran not land of velvet coup, Iran FM says

Raeisi: Cultural infrastructures in Iran must be revised, updated

Iran:

Iran President calls on elite to coop. in revising cultural reconstruction

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran FM:  Tehran not armed any sides involved in Ukraine war

RHM/

News Code 192478
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192478/

