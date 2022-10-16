Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 16

Arman-e Emrooz:

Europe sanctions against Iran symbolic

Arman-e Melli:

Europeans hope for revival of JCPOA

Aftab:

AEOI spox.: Iranians to hear good news in radio drugs field

Ebtekar:

Iran-Europe tie on path of crisis

Etela'at:

Iran not land of velvet coup, Iran FM says

Raeisi: Cultural infrastructures in Iran must be revised, updated

Iran:

Iran President calls on elite to coop. in revising cultural reconstruction

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran FM: Tehran not armed any sides involved in Ukraine war

RHM/