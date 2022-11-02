Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 2

Kayhan:

Zionist regime holds 5th elections in 4 years

Iran, Armenia sign cooperation MoU in energy field

Martyrs families gathered at German embassy in protest of the German government's support of ISIL elements

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Raeisi: Foreign interference increases Caucasus region problems

AEOI chief says anti-Iran file should be closed

UN says cultivation of opium poppies in Afghanistan increased

Families of martyrs condemn Germany anti-Iran actions

Shahrvand:

Raeisi hold talks with northern neighbor in Tehran, VP holds consultations in SCO

Javan:

Iran, Armenia to increase trade relations up to $3 bn

Khorasan:

Cultivation of opium poppies in Afghanistan increases by 3 times after Taliban announced bans

Iran:

Raeisi discusses regional issues, bilateral ties with Armenian PM

Arman-e Emrooz:

FM Spox. tells media: JCPOA, everything on right path

Arman-e Melli:

Agreement in Sochi, report in Tehran

Asia:

New Russian envoy to Tehran meets Amir-Abdollahian

Aftab:

Government Spox.: 2700 elites returned to country

Etemad:

Hope returns to Brazil

MNA