Iran summons German amb. to protest meddling in its affairs

Following the meddlesome positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding Iran's internal situation, Ali Bagheri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Political Affairs summoned the German Ambassador to Iran Hans-Udo Muzel to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

In the meeting with the German ambassador, Bagheri pointed to the statements made by some German officials in inciting riots and violating the law in Iran, and described such irresponsible positions as contrary to the rules and principles of international law and inconsistent with the tradition of long relations between the two countries. and described them as unacceptable.

The Irania deputy foreign minister said that Iran defends human rights, including the right to hold peaceful demonstrations, but, he said, "Violence and lawlessness are not only in conflict with the right to hold peaceful gatherings but also undermine public order and security of the citizens."

"It is unfortunate that some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism and fighting hatred, have become advocates of terrorist groups and media that are systematically producing violent content and urge for riotous and terrorist actions in Iran," the Iranian diplomat said.

He referred to the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh in Shiraz as in continuation of violence and anarchy incited by western countries.

He further pointed to the western sanctions on Iran as violating Iranian people's rights.

Bagheri further pointed out that Islamic Republic of Iran based on political rationality and relying on the principle of dignity, wisdom and expediency, values relations based on respect and mutual benefits with other countries, but does not tolerate interfere in its internal affairs and foreign support for violent and terrorist actions by any means.

The German ambassador, for his part, said he will convey the Iranian side's viewpoints to his respective country's authorities in Berlin.

