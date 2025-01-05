Yemen armed forces ready to confront any aggression: Cmdr.

The commander of the Fifth Military Region in the Sanaa government, Major General Yusuf al-Madani stated that a meeting will be held under his chairmanship to review the level of preparedness of Yemeni forces against any enemy aggression.

He added that the enemies who failed to stop Yemen’s operation in support of Gaza have taken pleasure in their ineffective mercenaries who failed to occupy Yemen over the past 10 years.

He noted that all the plans of the US and the Zionist regime will fail against the awakening and steadfastness of the Yemeni people.

He also congratulated the country’s armed forces on their operations against the US and UK enemies and the vital targets of the Zionist enemy in the occupied territories.

He added that the Yemeni armed forces are ready to confront any aggression from the enemy.

SD/6337378