Iran summons UK ambassador over meddlesome statement

Iranian foreign ministry summoned the UK Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff to convey protest to the British government over issuing an earlier meddlesome statement about the riots in Iran.

The UK ambassador was received by the Director General of Western Europe at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects and strongly condemns the British Foreign Office's meddling in Iran's internal affairs by resorting to false and provocative interpretations," the Iranian foreign ministry official told the British ambassador.

"Unfortunately, by issuing biased and meddlesome statements, the British side shows that it is actually siding with the scenarios designed and carried out by adversaries who are working in this country against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He added that "Iran will consider potential options in response to any unconventional action by the British side."

KI