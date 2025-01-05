Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in March, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz may pay a visit to Moscow before the German elections on February 23, Eurasia Daily reported, quoting Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter.

"There are more and more signs that Chancellor Scholz will go to Moscow or meet with Putin before February 23… The meeting between Trump and Putin is currently scheduled for March," writes X Kiesewetter on the social network, quoted by the Strana newspaper.

Kiesewetter himself opposes negotiations with Russia, because "all the negotiations and agreements that are currently being concluded in this situation."

MNA/