West in no position to comment on law enforcement in Iran

Enforcement of law and establishment of public security is the duty of governments, Nasser Kan'ani said on Friday.

The effective response to any law-breaking moves which promote insecurity in society is also among the obvious and necessary responsibilities of governments, including the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its internal laws and regulations, acts in line with the protection of people's rights and security, and public order, he added.

The governments that suppress the protesters violently are in a position to comment on the actions of Iran regarding the implementation of law and maintaining public order and security, Kan’ani noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers preserving public security as one of its main responsibilities, he said, adding that the country recognizes people's legal rights for peaceful criticism and protest.

He went on to say that many European governments have directly and indirectly violated the human rights of the Iranian nation by supporting the cruel and illegal sanctions of the US regime.

RHM/