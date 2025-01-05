2 Palestinians arrested by Israeli troops in West Bank: Media

According to WAFA news agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men and took them to a refugee camp in the eastern part of Hebron, where they were severely beaten. It was also reported that the troops stormed the city of Ya'abad, located southwest of Jenin, which led to the start of clashes with local residents.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/