Tens of thousands of Albanians protest over rising costs

Anti-government protesters and police have scuffled in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office in Albania's capital, Tirana, where thousands had gathered to protest against corruption, rising poverty and a growing number of people leaving the country, media reported on Sunday.

After demonstrating peacefully for about three hours, protesters broke through police cordons around Rama’s office on Saturday and sprayed red and black paint on the main doors to the government building, Aljazeera reported.

Protesters lit candles in memory of two men that, according to the opposition, died while in police custody.

Albania has seen an 8 percent price hike this year, especially for basic food and fuel, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rama says his Cabinet has kept inflation low compared with double-digit inflation elsewhere in Europe and has noted that the government subsidizes electricity for families and small businesses.

A large demonstration was held in Berlin, the capital of Germany on Saturday over the rising energy prices.

MNA/PR