Provocative, undiplomatic stances not signal wisdom

In a tweet on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian deplored the anti-Iran stances adopted by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

He reminded Baerbock that “provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don't signal sophistication and wisdom” which can undermine the longstanding ties between the two countries.

“Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges-or confrontation. Our response will be proportionate & firm,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

His comments came after Baerbock called on the European Union to slap new sanctions on Iran for what she described as Tehran’s repression against protesters in several Iranian cities.

MA/5628935