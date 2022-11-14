FM summons German envoy over meddling in Iran's affairs

This was the second time that the German ambassador has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in recent days.

In the wake of the interventionist stances of the German Foreign Minister and other officials of the European country, its ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 30 by the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

While condemning the irresponsible remarks of the German official against Iran, the Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for Western Europe conveyed the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Germany's destructive and unconstructive approaches towards Iran's internal developments.

He held the German side to account for the consequences of the continuation of such unconstructive statements and actions on the future of the relations between the two countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran will monitor the stances and actions of the other parties based on honor and authority and also based on the national interests and will give a proportionate response.

The German envoy for hispart said that he will convey the Islamic Republic of Iran's messages to his respective government as soon as possible.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan’ani reacted to the interventionist remarks by the German officials about Iran's internal affairs.

MA/FNA14010823000842