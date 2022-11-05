Afghanistan drug production rose 50 times after US presence

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, made the comments at an international conference dubbed "21st century and a world free from American domination" in Tehran on Saturday.

The deputy foreign minister said, "The Americans, in recent years, not only their decisions but also their actions have not been effective, such as their presence in Afghanistan and Iraq."

"Drug production in Afghanistan increased 50 times after the presence of the United States [in the country]," Bagheri Kani added.

He said that as the US politicians have acknowledged, they have spent $7 trillion in the Middle East but they did not achieve their goals.

"America's power is no longer effective and America resorts to using force to achieve its goals. Of course, the use of force cannot bring the goals for the US," the diplomat said, adding that the US power is in decline and will finally collapse.

US power's decline is a matter of consensus among most observers, even the American observers," he added.

MNA