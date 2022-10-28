European Union reacts to Iran sanctions

Claiming that Iran's action was politically motivated, Stano said that the European Union rejects the sanctions.

He asserted that the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran based on legal grounds.

Issuing a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced the imposition of sanctions against a number of institutions and individuals in the European Union.

According to the statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry sanctioned them because of supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, spreading violence and hatred, against the Iranian nation, which has led to unrest, violence, terrorist acts, and human rights violations.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, strongly rejects and condemns the action of the European Union Council for imposing illegal restrictive measures against Iranian individuals and institutions, based on baseless accusations, the statement said.

The sanctions were announced in response to October 17 sanctions the EU had placed against Iran.

MP/PR