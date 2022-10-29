Iran to soon sanction US, Canada individuals, entities

“Based on the ratifications of relevant authorities, within the framework of related laws and sanctions mechanisms and as a reciprocal action, the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon place sanctions on American and Canadian individuals and institutions for their intentional measures to support terrorism and terror groups and to fuel and provoke terrorism, violence and hate-mongering, which have led to riots, violence, terror acts and violations of the Iranian nation’s rights,” he said in response to a question by reporters about the Ministry’s planned measures in retaliation for the recent sanctions by the US and Canada.

Following the recent riots in Iran, the United States and Canada, while issuing interventionist statements, imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and institutions on several occasions.

The European Union and the United Kingdom also imposed sanctions against Iran, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, in response, imposed sanctions against a number of institutions and individuals in the European Union and the United Kingdom in the last two weeks.

