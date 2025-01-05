Yemen slams missile into occupied territories

The country’s Government Media Office announced the implementation of the operation early Sunday, asserting that the missile passed through all of the Israeli regime’s missile interception systems.

“Despite the occupying regime’s claims of intercepting the Yemeni missile outside the occupied Palestine’s skies, the projectile flew past all of the Zionist regime’s missile systems,” the office noted, according Press TV.

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed hitting the missile before its entering the occupied territories’ airspace.

It, however, acknowledged that the strike set off alarm sounds in the Talmei Elazar area.

Illegal settlers in the central part of the occupied territories also reported hearing explosions, the military said, claiming that the blasts had occurred as a result of the interception.

Alarms also went off in the holy occupied city of al-Quds as well as the town of Tel Mond and the illegal settlements of Rishon Lezion, Kfar Saba, Ganei Tikva, Petah Tikva, Hod Hasharon, Kokhav Yair, Lod, Tayibe, and the illegal settlement of Sal’it in the occupied West Bank, it said.

On Saturday, the Yemeni forces fired a hypersonic ballistic missile and a drone toward the city of Yaffa near Tel Aviv, likewise striking their intended targets accurately.

They described the operation as a manifestation of “triumphing for the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen (Fighters), and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth phase of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad (Struggle) and in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”

The troops began launching their operations against Israeli targets last October in support of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which have respectively come under a war of genocide and escalated deadly assaults by the Israeli regime.

The successful strikes were both preceded and followed by intensified deadly aggression by the regime and the United States, its biggest ally, against the Yemeni territory.

The forces have been responding by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive Israeli and American targets, including the US warships and aircraft carriers that are deployed off Yemen’s coastline.

They have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustains its aggression and a simultaneous smothering siege that it has been deploying against Gaza.

