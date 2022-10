According to a report released by media outlets on Tuesday, the IRGC and Basij members were martyred by unknown gunmen in Zahedan.

IRGC Colonel Mehdi Molashahi and Basij member Javad Keikha Jahantigh were shot in the terrorist attack in a square in the southeastern city.

Attempts are underway to identify the perpetrators of this terrorist crime to bring them to justice, the report added.

RHM/