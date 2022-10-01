IRGC to give a decisive response to mercenaries: statement

The noble and martyr-fostering people of Zahedan, after the end of Zahedan Friday prayers, witnessed the bitter event of attack of the armed terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance and mercenaries of Jaish al-Zolm on several police and military bases and subsequently the terrible shooting to the people on streets and public thoroughfares in the city which led to the killing of a number of separatist terrorists and the injury of several security, military and law enforcement forces and a number of citizens.

Earlier on Saturday, the Deputy Intelligence of Salman Base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan Brigadier General Seyyed Hamidreza Hashemi was martyred after sustaining severe injury in confrontation with the criminal terrorists.

Salman Base of IRGC in this southern province announces that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and other powerful intelligence, security and law enforcement forces will resolutely respond to the divisiveness and heinous crimes of mercenaries, the statement added.

Following a terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan earlier on Friday, an armed group gathered near the Makki mosque and started shooting, which prompted the security forces to immediately get to the scene.

