3 IRGC forces martyred in Zahedan terrorist attack

Seyyed Hamid Reza Hashemi, Mohammad Amin Azar Shokr, and Mohammad Amin Arefi were martyred during the incident, according to the IRGC statement.

The number of casualties of IRGC and Basij forces in this incident is reported as 32.

Following a terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan earlier on Friday, an armed group gathered near the Makki mosque and started shooting, which prompted the security forces to immediately get to the scene.

While condemning the terrorist operation in Zahedan, Salman Base of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Saturday said that it will give a decisive response to the mercenaries of the terrorist act.

An informed source in Zahedan reported that 2 members of the terrorist group, Abdul Majid Rigi and Yaser Shah Bakhsh were killed in the terrorist incident yesterday in Zahedan.

The governor of Sistan and Baluchestan last night announced that 19 people lost their lives in the terrorist incident.

