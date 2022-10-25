Iranian border guard martyred at Baneh border

A border guard was martyred in an armed conflict between the Iranian border guards and unknown gunmen in the border district of "Nanur" in Baneh County, Kordestan Province in the west of Iran.

In the conflict, "Seyyed Morteza Hosseini" bravely got engaged in a heavily armed conflict with the unknown gunmen along with the other border guards and was seriously wounded.

Hosseini succumbed to his wound and became martyred after the doctors' and medical team's efforts could not work.

He was born in Zanjan in the northwest of Iran.

