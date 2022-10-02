Another IRGC force martyred in Zahedan clashes

With the martyrdom of Ali Beyk, the death toll of IRGC and Basij forces in clashes with terrorist groups in Zahedan has risen to 5.

Following a terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan on Friday, an armed group gathered near the Makki mosque and started shooting, which prompted the security forces to immediately get to the scene.

While condemning the terrorist operation in Zahedan, Salman Base of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Saturday said that it will give a decisive response to the mercenaries of the terrorist act.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has vowed that IRGC will take harsh revenge on terrorists after the deadly terrorist attack in Zahedan on Friday.

MNA/5600648