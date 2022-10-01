Salami vows to take revenge on terrorists for Zahedan attack

In a message on Saturday, Major General Hossein Salami condoled the martyrdom of the IRGC and Basiji members in yesterday's terrorist attack.

The IRGC chief vowed taking revenge on terrorists for shedding the blood of the IRGC and Basij martyrs and the people who were victims of the "Black Friday" crime in Zahedan is on the IRGC agenda.

He described the terrorists involved in the attack as mercenaries for the foreign powers' intellignece services and said "We can assure the patient and noble people of this province that the constant fight against the Global Arrogance plots and mercenary terrorists hired by foreign security services will continue until martyrdom."

As many as 4 people including security forces were martyred and 22 more others including civilians were wounded by armed terrorists who attacked a military base in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Balochistan Province in southeast Iran bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

