Border guards dismantle terrorist team in SE Iran

Colonel Reza Shojaei said that Iran’s border guard prevented an armed terrorist team from entering the country by taking precise intelligence measures.

Iranian police forces ambushed for hours in the borders and trapped a number of armed terrorists who intended to enter the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

He noted that one of the hooligans was killed and some others were injured during an armed clash between Iranian forces and the terrorist team which caused them to flee from the region.

Over the past years, Sistan and Baluchestan has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

