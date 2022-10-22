Blast targets Taliban security command in Takhar, kills 5

Local media in Afghanistan including UFUQ, an explosion targetd the building of the Taliban security command in Takhar province in Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

Local sources in Takhar province told local media that the explosion on the Taliban security command building in Eshkamesh city in Takhar.

This explosion took place on Saturday afternoon, as a result of which 5 Taliban members were killed.

It is said that Mohammad Sidiq, the commander of the Taliban security headquarters in Eshkamesh city, was also killed in this incident.

Local Afghan sources said that part of the Taliban security command building in the city was destroyed in the blast.

