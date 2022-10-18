Russia reacts to to possible European sanctions against Iran

Maria Zakharova reacted to the threatening statements of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell regarding the imposition of sanctions against Iran on the pretext of the alleged supply of drones to Russia.

In response to these statements, Zakharova in her Telegram channel wrote, "And has Josep Borrell already dealt with the Nord Stream bombings? Apparently, the EU's strong desire to conduct an investigation into this issue has completely disappeared after Washington's statements about the US' interest in stopping the supply of gas to Europe through these pipelines. They decided to abruptly switch to Iran [to divert attention]."

On Monday, in a conversation with reporters before entering the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of European Union countries, Borrell claimed that a number of European countries are demanding sanctions against Iran due to the sending of military drones to Russia.

The Europeans' claim about Iran sending suicide drones to Russia comes as the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Nasser Kan'ani stated that Tehran has repeatedly declared that it is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Iran has not sent any weapons to any of the war parties."

