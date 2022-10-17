  1. Politics
EU announces sanctions on Iran in support of rioters

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – In yet another futile and hostile move, the European Union following US and Canada as well as the UK announced new sanctions against Iranian authorities and entities in a show of support to rioters in the country.

In continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran, the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran's ICT minister, the morality Police, and the Cyber Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday over alleged human rights violations. The media said that as many as 97 Iranian individuals and 8 Iranian entities were put on the sanctions list by the EU.

It was reported last Wednesday that the European Union agreed to impose new sanctions on Iran. 

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.

