Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini Matin, the chargé d'affaires in the Iranian Embassy in London, who is the deputy head of the Iran mission in the UK, in a tweet on Tuesday reacted to the remarks of the German Ambassador to the United Kingdom about the alleged supply of drones to Russia by Iran.

"Germany with a history of aggression, talking about punishing a civilized nation! Unsubstantiated allegations. Iran’s legal foreign relations with others are not subject to interference. Germany should be embarrassed by its past behavior, failure to fulfill its commitments (JCPOA) & hypocrisy," the Iranian diplomat wrote.

His tweet came in response to German envoy Miguel Berger who in a tweet made baseless accusations about Iran's arms assistance to Russia in the Ukraine war, and demanded that Iran should be punished by imposing more sanctions.

"Iran should be punished with further sanctions for helping Russia to terrorise civilians in #Ukraine with their kamikaze drones. Worrying reports that Iran might also sell missiles to Russia. Foreign Minister @ABaerbock underlines the need to act once we have all evidence," Berger claimed.

These claims came as Nasser Kan’ani, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman stated that unfounded accusations that have been leveled against Iran are based on false information and biased assumptions and are part of a targeted and political atmosphere staged by media outlets of some countries against Iran.

In reaction to some claims raised with regards to sending weapons, including military drones, by the Islamic Republic of Iran for use in the war in Ukraine, Iran considered these claims void of legal basis and untrue.

Iran has emphasized the need for the two countries of Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict peacefully, the Iranian spokesman added, stressing that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held several meetings and calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in that regard.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also on Tuesday rejected that Russian forces had used Iranian drones in the special military operation in Ukraine.

