EU reiterates claims on Iran delivering drones to Russia

On Twitter, American journalist Laurence Norman posted recent claims of Peter Stano, the spokesman for the European Union over the Ukraine issue and Iran.

“We take note with serious concern of the growing number of reports that Iranian-produced drones might be involved in the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Norman quoted the EU diplomat as claiming.



“The EU and its MS are watching this issue very closely. If confirmed, such actions would have serious consequences.,” Peter Stano claimed on Wednesday, addressing journalists in Brussels.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto that Iran has not sent and nor will it send any weapons to Russia to use in the Ukraine war.

