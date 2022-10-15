Iran anchor of stability in region, not land of colorful coup

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of the European Union's foreign policy exchanged views on the latest developments related to the sanctions cancellation negotiations and bilateral relations with the European Union.

In this conversation, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated Borrell's constructive efforts to help all parties return to their commitments in the agreement.

"Despite some conflicting media statements from the American side, now reaching an agreement is on the right track, and in this regard, we welcomed the cooperation of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the technical aspect," Amir Abdollahain said.

Referring to recent developments regarding Mahsa Amini's case, Amir-Abdollahian stated that peaceful demands are a separate issue from chaos, murder, arson, and terrorist operations.

"In Europe, the most violent confrontation with riots can be a good and acceptable act, but the same act can be considered repression in the legal framework in Iran," he noted.

Iranian top diplomat also made similar remarks in an address to the guests of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference, saying, "Who believes that the death of a girl is so important to Westerners? If so, why they do care about the hundreds of thousands of people killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Lebanon?"

Westerners sought to initiate a sectarian war in Iran, Amir-Abdollahian added.

What has the West done regarding the hundreds of cases of intentional murder of women and children in Canada and the US, especially by the police?, Iran's top diplomat told Borrell.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has strong popular support and efficient democracy, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that not only Iran is not the land of velvet or colorful coups, but also the anchor of stability and security in the region.

Referring to the role of Iran and General Soleimani in confronting ISIL in Iraq and Syria, he said that as a result, Europe benefits from security in its continent.

"We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy towards the war in Ukraine is not to send weapons to the conflicting parties," he said, adding that stopping the war and ending the displacement of people is Iran's policy in the Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Borrell expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in reviving the JCPOA and the importance of cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran.

"The agreement between Iran and the United States on the prisoner swap is an important issue and we consider it a step forward to reaching an agreement," he stated.

"We do not intend to interfere in Iran's internal affairs," he underlined.

Referring to some harsh positions in Europe, he emphasized the need for greater cooperation between the European Union and Iran.

