Newly annexed territories under Russia's nuclear protection

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said on Tuesday that four regions that it annexed in the east of Ukraine recently have come under the protection of its nuclear arsenal.

The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces, Reuters reported.

Asked by reporters if the regions were under Moscow's nuclear umbrella, Peskov said: "All these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and they are all protected. Their security is provided for at the same level as [it is for] the rest of Russia's territory."

President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend Russia's "territorial integrity".

MNA/PR