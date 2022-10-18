Kremlin rejects rumors of using Iran drones in Ukraine war

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv.

Asked if Russia had used Iranian drones in its campaign in Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.

"Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used," he said. "All further questions should be directed to the Defence Ministry."

The ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Stating that Iran avoids any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine, the Iranian Foreign Minister has said that Iran is not helping either side involved in the conflict because it is certain that it should be ended.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has not confirmed the sale of military equipment to Russia, including unmanned aerial vehicles, assuring that Tehran avoids any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine in his interview with La Repubblica newspaper published in July.

"We have various forms of cooperation with Russia, including in the sphere of defense, but we are not helping either side involved in the [Ukrainian] conflict because we are certain that it should be ended. I think that currently, the problem is elsewhere - some Western countries, including the US, are manufacturing arms and trying to sell their products. We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war," the Iranian top diplomat said commenting on remarks by US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iran’s plans to send drones to Russia.

