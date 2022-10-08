Moscow slams Kyiv's reaction to Crimean Bridge incident

The Kyiv regime's reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure proves its terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram account on Saturday after an explosion rattled the Crimean bridge.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Mykhailo Podolyak, went on Twitter shortly after the emergency on the Crimean Bridge to write that this was just "the beginning".

"Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."

The official page of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense also responded to the incident on what it referred to as a "notorious symbol of [Russian] power".

A truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the peninsula to go up in flames, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Saturday. The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered a government commission to be formed to inquire into the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

All trains which were scheduled to leave for Crimea in the near future, have been temporarily suspended because of the incident on the Crimean Bridge, state-owned transport company Russian Railways said on Saturday on Telegram. Meanwhile, the Kerch Strait ferry line, which connects the Crimean peninsula to Russia's Krasnodar region, has resumed operations, the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik. There is no timescale as yet of how long it will take to restore the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

MNA/PR