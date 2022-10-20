  1. Politics
Russian MFA:

Arming Kyiv brings NATO closer to direct clash with Russia

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The flow of NATO weapons to Ukraine and military support for Kyiv bring the alliance closer to a dangerous line of a direct military clash with Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.

"The NATO countries seem to be racing each other in supplying weapons and ammunition to the Kyiv regime, providing intelligence, training personnel and issuing instructions on how to conduct combat operations, thus coming ever closer to a dangerous line of a direct armed clash with Russia," Zakharova said according to TASS.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Western military support for Ukraine, according to the latest data, had already reached $42.3 billion, of which $28.3 billion was provided by the United States.

"You (NATO countries) are not just accomplices to the crimes being committed by the Kyiv regime, you are precisely those whom you regularly mention in your declarations and statements. You are sponsors of terrorist activities that are taking place under the auspices of the Kyiv regime and with the direct participation of NATO - both as a US-led alliance and as its individual members," Zakharova stated, Tass reported.

