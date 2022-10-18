53K liters of smuggled fuels seized in S Iran

Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the Justice Department of Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, said the IRGC Navy forces had seized a vessel carrying 53,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Hengam Island, south of Hormozgan province.

7 crew members were detained in this operation and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

