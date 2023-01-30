22K liters of smuggled fuel seized in E Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Colonel Mortaza Jokar said that 22,000 smuggled fuel has been confiscated in a depot in Saravan county.

One individual has been arrested in this regard, he further noted.

Earlier on Jan 23, 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel was confiscated in Saravan.

In addition to undermining the country's economy, smuggling is the root cause of other crimes in society, and tackling it is considered one of the police's priorities.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

