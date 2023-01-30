  1. Iran
Jan 30, 2023, 11:59 PM

22K liters of smuggled fuel seized in E Iran

22K liters of smuggled fuel seized in E Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Police have identified the depot of 22,000 smuggled fuel in Saravan in eastern Iran.

Deputy Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Colonel Mortaza Jokar said that 22,000 smuggled fuel has been confiscated in a depot in Saravan county.

One individual has been arrested in this regard, he further noted.

Earlier on Jan 23, 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel was confiscated in Saravan.

In addition to undermining the country's economy, smuggling is the root cause of other crimes in society, and tackling it is considered one of the police's priorities.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/5695501

News Code 196796

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News