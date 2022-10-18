Second day of IRGC military drill in NW Iran (+VIDEO)

In continuation of the exercise, other units of the IRGC ground forces were also sent to the exercise area on Tuesday morning.

All kinds of tanks, cannons, armored vehicles, missile units, support vehicles, and other equipment are sent to the exercise area in the Aras region.

On the second day of the exercise, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces visited the exercise area.

The first day of this exercise (the main stage of the exercise) was held on Monday morning with the presence of the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of IRGC commanders in the Aras region in the north of East Azarbaijan province.

The latest advanced, up-to-date and modern equipment of the IRGC Ground Force are being displayed during the exercise.

The massive exercise of the IRGC ground forces is underway at the northwestern borders of the country by the regional IRGC 'Ashura' military base.

The drill includes a heliborne operation, night gallop operation, helicopter combat operation, combat and suicide drone operation, as well as the construction of a bridge over the Aras River, as well as several other operations.

The message of the exercise for the neighboring countries is peace and friendship and the consolidation of stable security, and for the enemies to announce the readiness of the IRGC ground forces along with other armed forces to defend the country's borders and respond decisively to any threat, Pakpour said.

