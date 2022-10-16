IRGC Ground Forces to hold military drill in NW Iran

In the coming days, the massive exercise of the IRGC ground forces will be held at the northwestern borders of the country in the general area of the Aras region in Jolfa by the regional IRGC 'Ashura' military base.

The holding of this large-scale exercise will be carried out to improve the combat readiness of the IRGC Ground Force.

Earlier, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces announced the holding of a large exercise of the forces in the northwestern of the country.

