Iran waiting to see if Iraq expels terrorist groups in north

General Pakpour made the remarks on a visit to Kordestan Province in the west of Iran in the city of Sanandaj on Saturday.

Referring to the enemies' moves, especially some terrorist groups in the western borders of Iran, the commander said, "In this regard, an agreement has been made with the Iraqi government and they pledged to disarm the terrorist groups and expel them from their country."

"We are waiting for the Iraqi government to live up to its commitments and we have given them a chance. Otherwise, if nothing happens, the IRGC attacks will continue."

In response to the question, "How many months or days has the IRGC given time to Iraq?" he added, "The opportunity has been given, which the Iraqi government itself knows."

General Pakpour also said about the security situation at the shared borders of the country, he said, "Fortunately, there is good and stable security throughout the country, especially in the border areas, and we do not have any problems."

The IRGC attacked the bases of the adversary terrorist groups in the north of Iraq in the Kurdistan Region last year with missiles, artillery and Kamikaze drones several times.

MNA/TSNM2895900