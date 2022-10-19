3rd day of IRGC military drill in Iran's Aras region (+VIDEO)

The third day of the massive exercise of the IRGC ground forces began in the general area of the Aras region on Wednesday morning by the regional IRGC 'Ashura' military base.

On the third day, the special forces of the IRGC practiced heliborne and airborne operations using Mi-17 helicopters in predetermined areas and practiced taking the control of the enemy's heights and communication roads in order to cut off the logistics routes.

The suicide drones of the IRGC ground forces successfully destroyed the positions of the mock enemy.

These domestically designed and produced drones are equipped with powerful warheads and capable of destroying all kinds of enemy positions and fortifications using artificial intelligence. Also, the surveillance drones of the IRGC ground forces have successfully implemented the mission of observing and monitoring the exercise area.

The following footage shows that the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of IRGC commanders are monitoring the process of the third day of the exercise in the commanding center.

The first day of this exercise (the main stage of the exercise) was held on Monday morning with the presence of the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of IRGC commanders in the Aras region in the north of East Azarbaijan province.

On the second day of the exercise, all kinds of tanks, cannons, armored vehicles, missile units, support vehicles, and other equipment were sent to the exercise area in the Aras region and Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour visited the exercise area.

The latest advanced, up-to-date and modern equipment of the IRGC Ground Force are being displayed during the exercise.

The drill includes a heliborne operation, night gallop operation, helicopter combat operation, combat and suicide drone operation, as well as the construction of a bridge over the Aras River, as well as several other operations.

The message of the exercise for the neighboring countries is peace and friendship and the consolidation of stable security, and for the enemies to announce the readiness of the IRGC ground forces along with other armed forces to defend the country's borders and respond decisively to any threat, Pakpour said.

MNA/FNA14010727000102