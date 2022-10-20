Enemies seek to hinder Iran's scieneifc progress

"The enemy wants to stop the Iran's progress that's why to they tried to disrupt the universities' activities and this means stopping the scientific develoment of the country," Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC said in a gathering of Seminary students and scholars in the holy city of Qom on Thursday.

Salami said that "America's plan is to close our universities and schools and it knows that science and knowledge have grown from these places and that Iran is making great human achievements."

He talked about some military and civilian achievements such making UAVs and sending satellite into orbit and pointed out that the Global Arrogance (big western powers) employed all their soft and psychological warfare to topple the Islamic Establishment and make the great Iranian nation give in to pressures while stressing their wish will never come true.

"Although America was able to topple Saddam with a military attack, the Revolution and Islam was able to quickly take inititive from America and push it to a corner and confine it in its own barracks," the IRGC chief added.

Salami further said that the enemy sought to decieve Iranian youth and turn them against the establishment by backing the riots but soon they realized that the youth cannot be fooled by them.

He concluded the Iranian nation deals a heavy blow to the enemy and will foil their psychologicial warfare that has targeted their Islamic beliefs as they have done so far.

