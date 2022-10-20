"Security, peace, national interests our red line"

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces made the remarks on the sidelines of his forces' major military exercise in the Aras region dubbed Eghtedar (Might or Power) in Ardabil and East Azarbaijan Provinces.

Thursday was the fourth day of the Eghtedardrill which began on Monday in the overall Aras River region at the northern borders.

Pakpour said that the last stage of the drill would be held in Moghan region in Ardabil, adding that "Various exercise programs are on the agenda, but their place and time depends on the sensitivity of the region."

"Aras and Caucasus region also have the same sensitivities, when the Karabagh region was under occupation, we gave several martyrs by sending troops, but I will not accept it in any way if there is a change in the geopolitical borders," the IRGC senior commander further warned.

"Our enemy, namely the Zionist regime, in the form of various companies, is setting up a base in some of our neighboring countries on the northern borders, and we will definitely not allow this criminal regime to have a base on our borders."

"Wherever the Islamic Republic feels a threat, it sends a huge number of armed forces to that area and deploys them there, indicating the power of the Iranian armed forces," Pakpour said.

"We are serious about our national interests and national security, and we do not accept any change in the borders that would harm our national interests and national security," he further underlined.

He further thanked the people of the region for their hospitality during the drill.

