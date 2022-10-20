IRGC drill in Iran's Aras region continues for 4th day

The fourth day of the IRGC Ground Force drill code-named Eghtedar (power or might) kicked off on Thursday morning in the presence of several IRGC commanders in the Aras overall region in the north of East Azarbaijan province.

At the beginning of this phase, the IRGC Ground Force artillery destroyed their pre-planned targets.

The 122, 130, and 155 mm artillerary, as well as rocket launchers and pin-pointing missiles equipped with smart bullets practiced today.

After the artillery units execrcise, the armored unit of the IRGC Ground Force, including T-72 tanks and BMP-2 personnel carriers, destroyed their targets by executing a single armor and an encirclement maneuver through the use of smart pinpoint ammunition.

The tanks are equipped with advanced fire control systems can hit their targets at a distance of 4 kilometers.

On the next stage of the fourth day of the exercise, the Cobra and Mi-17 combat helicopters were able to successfully destroy their pre-determined targets in their execise.

The first day of this exercise (the main stage of the exercise) was held on Monday morning with the particpiation of the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Groubd Force commander Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of other IRGC commanders in the Aras region in the north of East Azarbaijan province.

On the second day of the exercise, different kinds of tanks, artilleary, armored vehicles, missile units, logistics vehicles, and other equipment were sent to the exercise area in the Aras region and Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour visited the exercise area.

On the third day, the special forces of the IRGC practiced heliborne and airborne operations using Mi-17 helicopters in predetermined areas and practiced taking the control of the enemy's heights and communication roads in order to cut off the logistics routes.

The latest advanced, up-to-date and modern equipment of the IRGC Ground Force are taking part at the exercise.

The message of the exercise for the neighboring countries is peace and friendship and the consolidation of sustainablw security, and for the enemies to announce the readiness of the IRGC ground forces along with other armed forces to defend the country's borders and respond decisively to any threat, Pakpour said.

MNA/FNA14010728000167