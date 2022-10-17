Iran hopes EU adopts reasonable behavior, policy towards it

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Countries that are interfering in Iran internal affairs clear violators of human rights

Referring to meddlesome statements of some American and European countries about recent riots in Iran, Kan'ani said that the Iranian government is responsible and cares about the security of its citizens.

The countries that are interfering in Iran's internal affairs are clear violators of human rights, both regarding their own citizens and the citizens of the region, he added.

Most of the countries that are accusing Iran of violating the issue of human rights have committed many crimes against the Iranian nation, including imposing sanctions, even pharmaceutical sanctions, Kan'ani said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson pointed to the phone conversations between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell about Iran's internal issues, saying that Iran is a country that is responsible and plays a decisive role in the stability and security of the region. It has always acted responsibly towards regional and international issues. If European countries have rational behavior, Iran can be the most important partner for peace and stability.

Stating that "we prevent them from adopting unreasonable and intrusive behaviors", he added, "In case of adopting selective behavior and dual policies against the country, Iran will react proportionally and reciprocally. This [Iran's behavior] will be the same for each of these countries and also regarding the European Union."

Referring to the European Union's attempt to impose sanctions against Iran, saying that Iran will decide and act according to the decision and actions of Europe.

He also expressed hope that the European Union adopts reasonable behavior and policy towards Iran.

Tehran welcoming Iran-Iraq bilateral-regional coop.

Congratulating Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid, the Iranian diplomat expressed hope that stability in Iraq will be strengthened and that Iraq will have a stronger role in regional political equations.

He also said that Iran welcomes the strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Vienna talks not removed from Iran's agenda

Speaking about the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA and the removal of the sanctions imposed on the country, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the negotiations to lift sanctions on the country have not been removed from Iran's agenda.

There are grounds for the revival of the agreement and return of all parties, he added, saying that now, this issue depends on the political decision of the American government and the parties can return to the agreement whenever they want.

Iran not sent any weapons to any of Ukraine war parties

Kan'ani also spoke about the claim of the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding the sale of Iranian drones to Russia, saying that Iran has repeatedly stated that it has not sent any weapons to any of the war parties.

Just as Iran is against the war in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, it is against the war in Ukraine, he noted, adding that Iran's foreign policy is based on opposing war anywhere in the world and according to its capacity, Iran has made its own efforts to end the military solution in the Ukraine crisis.

Iran-Saudi negotiations useful

Speaking about the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, describing them as useful. "The negotiations that took place were useful and understandings were reached, and if the previous understandings are implemented, the ground will be provided for the next round of negotiations at the level agreed upon by the two countries."

Iran's constructive coop. with IAEA proves its nuclear commitments

In reaction to Saudi Arabia's King Salman who leveled baseless claims regarding Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and urged the country to fulfill its nuclear commitments and cooperate with the agency, Kan'ani said that Iran has been among the leading countries that proposed a plan to create the Middle East free of nuclear and mass destruction weapons.

Iran's constructive and effective membership in the agency as well as the continuation of Iran's cooperation with the agency proves Iran's nuclear commitments, he added.

This item is being updated...

