Western countries in dire need of JCPOA: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Hojjatoleslam Nasrollah Pejmanfar stated that Western countries need the JCPOA given the various crises they have in their counties but negotiations are not Iran’s priority.

In reaction to the recent statements made by US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, that negotiations on the revival of anti-Iran sanctions are no longer on Washington’s agenda, he noted that Westerners know very well that negotiations and JCPOA are not the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran has been able to solve its problems without relying upon the negotiations and has also been able to plan for the administration of the country optimally, Pejmanfar emphasized.

Referring to the crises that Western countries are facing in different sectors, he said that they need negotiations on the revival of JCPOA, not Iran which is proceeding its path authoritatively.

Western countries involved in Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) must live up to commitments within the framework of JCPOA and respect the inalienable rights of the noble nation of Islamic Iran but if they (Western countries) fail to do this, they should know that Iran will not tie its economy to the negotiations in any way.

The 13th government under President Raeisi, when started its work, showed that it does not focus all its attention on the negotiations and this issue caused some American and European officials to say that JCPOA is not their priority, the lawmaker added.

