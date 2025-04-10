Aggressors will be defeated at sea like ‘Pharaoh’s people’

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani described Iran's naval strength and defensive capabilities as more powerful than ever before during a meeting with the families of the 86th naval fleet in Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

"Today, the enemies view the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Strategic Navy of the Army as a superpower," Irani said.

He added, "The devil seeks a direct confrontation at sea, but with God's help, we will defeat and drown it like the people of Pharaoh."

Irani attributed the success of the 86th naval group’s mission to the combination of professional expertise and the patience of the servicemen’s families.

He emphasized that "families play a significant role in boosting the morale of my comrades during long-term international missions by enduring their absence."

The Navy chief said the international community now views the Strategic Navy of the Army on par with a superpower.

"The efforts of my comrades have become visible to everyone in the country, the region, and the world," Irani said. "This has brought dignity and pride to our beloved Iran."

