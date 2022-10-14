Iran reacts to France double-standard over riots, strikes

Kan'ani said on Friday that energy sector strikes in France and the French government's intervening in energy workers’ strike, deserve media coverage.

According to the media, energy sector workers in France, including oil refinery workers, who have been striking over the past week, intensified actions over the weekend, further disrupting fuel supplies.

The constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes the right to peaceful protests, he said, adding that it is surprising that the president and officials of the French government condemn the actions of Iran's security forces in dealing with the violent rioters but they threaten French workers over their strikes.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has ordered local prefects to ensure employees striking at Esso-Exxon Mobil oil refineries resume petrol supply to service stations around the country.

While two unions for the oil giant agreed to a proposed pay rise on Monday, the union for workers at the oil refineries has rejected the proposal.

RHM/IRN84911799