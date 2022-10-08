  1. Politics
Spox. slams US for imposing news anti-Iranian sanction

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani slammed US actions in imposing news anti-Iranian sanctions and said that sanctions are considered the basis of United States Human Rights.

"All the people of Iran, without any discrimination, have been struggling for many years with the cruel sanctions of the United States, which have targeted their livelihood, job, health, and normal life," Kan'ani wrote on his Instagram account.

"Even children suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa are not exempted from US unilateral, illegal, and cruel sanctions," he added.

The United States on Thursday announced imposing new illegal anti-Iranian sanctions.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, Iranian ICT minister Eisa Zarepour and several other Iranian officials are among those on whom the US imposed sanctions.

The US Treasury has claimed that this action was taken after the US Treasury placed Iran's morality police and its senior officials on the sanctions list on September 22.

The US Department of the Treasury accused Iran's Moral Security Police of "violence against women" and put it on the sanctions list. In the statement, the US held the moral security police responsible for the death of Mahsa Amini without providing any documentation.

