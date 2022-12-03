Iraqi parliament gives votes of confidence to 2 ministers

The Iraq parliament, on Saturday, gave a vote of confidence to the candidates of the Ministries of Environment, Construction, Housing, and Municipalities and Public Works, by an absolute majority, according to Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.



According to INA, the Media department of the parliament stated in a statement that the parliament voted to give its confidence to Nizar Mohammad Saeed Amedi, Minister of Environment, by an absolute majority.



The statement added, the parliament also voted to give its confidence to Bangin Abdullah Rekani, Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, by an absolute majority.

The two ministers are from the northern Kurdish region, with Rekani from the KDP party and Amedi from the PUK party, and will serve in the cabinet of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

Rekani previously served in the same position in the former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi's cabinet, according to Kurdish media.

MNA/PR